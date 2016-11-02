Consumers alleging misuse of credit reports seek class status

Three Virginia consumers have asked a federal judge to certify a class action against Florida credit bureau Clarity Services, alleging it improperly sold their financial information to companies marketing high-cost payday loans.

In a motion filed on Monday in federal court in Richmond, lawyers for the consumers said Clarity's practices put consumers' private information, including bank account details, in the hands of mass marketers, violating the U.S. Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).

