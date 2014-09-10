FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clas Ohlson Q1 profit lags, Aug sales beat expectations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 10, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

Clas Ohlson Q1 profit lags, Aug sales beat expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Swedish retailer Clas Ohlson posted fiscal first-quarter earnings below expectations on Wednesday while August sales were higher than forecast.

Clas Ohlson, which sells home, technology and hobby products, said its operating profit was 102 million Swedish crowns ($14.34 million), lagging expectations for 115 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales in May-July increased by 9 percent to 1.64 billion crowns, in line with expectations.

Clas Ohlson’s August sales rose by 9 percent to 611 million crowns, which was higher than the 7.6 percent rise seen in Reuters poll.

$1= 7.1131 Swedish crown Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
