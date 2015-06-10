FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Retailer Clas Ohlson's Q4 operating loss smaller than expected
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 10, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

Retailer Clas Ohlson's Q4 operating loss smaller than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 10 (Reuters) - Swedish retailer Clas Ohlson posted a smaller-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter operating loss on Wednesday, while May sales beat forecast.

Clas Ohlson, which sells home, technology and hobby products, said its operating loss for the February to April period was 8.0 million Swedish crowns ($0.97 million), versus expectations for an 11.5 million crowns loss in a Reuters poll of analysts.

May sales rose by 8 percent to 554 million crowns, higher than the expected 6 percent rise.

The company proposed a dividend of 5.25 crowns per share, somewhat lower than the 5.35 crowns foreseen by analysts. ($1 = 8.2856 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.