FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clas Ohlson Q3 operating profit just beats expectations
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 11, 2015 / 6:09 AM / 3 years ago

Clas Ohlson Q3 operating profit just beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 11 (Reuters) - Swedish retailer Clas Ohlson posted fiscal third-quarter operating earnings slightly above expectations on Wednesday, and February sales were higher than expected.

Clas Ohlson, which sells home, technology and hobby products, said operating profit was 350 million Swedish crowns ($40.85 million), beating expectations for 347 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

February sales rose by 9 percent to 478 million crowns, higher than the expected 7 percent rise. ($1 = 8.5680 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Daniel Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.