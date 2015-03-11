Clas Ohlson Q3 operating profit just beats expectations

STOCKHOLM, March 11 (Reuters) - Swedish retailer Clas Ohlson posted fiscal third-quarter operating earnings slightly above expectations on Wednesday, and February sales were higher than expected.

Clas Ohlson, which sells home, technology and hobby products, said operating profit was 350 million Swedish crowns ($40.85 million), beating expectations for 347 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

February sales rose by 9 percent to 478 million crowns, higher than the expected 7 percent rise. ($1 = 8.5680 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Daniel Dickson)