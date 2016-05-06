FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y. Court of Appeals dismisses suit over Google acquisition
May 6, 2016 / 9:26 PM / a year ago

N.Y. Court of Appeals dismisses suit over Google acquisition

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

New York’s courts were right to reject a proposed settlement of a class action brought by former shareholders in On2 Technologies Inc over that company’s acquisition by Google Inc, the state’s highest court ruled on Thursday.

The Court of Appeals found the proposed settlement untenable because out-of-state class members could not opt out of it. The lack of such an opt-out provision deprived out-of-state class members of “a cognizable property interest,” the court said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VN5Wet

