FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge denies proposed $12.25 mln settlement in Lyft class-action suit
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 7, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

Judge denies proposed $12.25 mln settlement in Lyft class-action suit

Heather Somerville

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday denied approval of a proposed settlement in a class-action suit against ride-hailing company Lyft, saying the $12.25 million deal “shortchanged” drivers by potentially half the sum they deserve.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said in a San Francisco court filing that the sum “does not fall within the range of reasonableness” and asked attorneys to offer another deal no later than May.

The 2013 lawsuit brought against Lyft by California drivers contended they should be classified as employees and therefore entitled to reimbursement for expenses, including gas and vehicle maintenance. (Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.