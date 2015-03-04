2nd Circuit decertifies class claiming Nextel 'bribed' plaintiffs' lawyers

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court Wednesday said a group of Nextel Communications Inc employees were improperly certified as a class in a suit against their former law firm and the company over an agreement to arbitrate discrimination claims.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court in 2013 erred in certifying the 587-member class because the plaintiffs’ claims against the Manhattan firm, Leeds Morelli & Brown, had to be scrutinized individually.

