2nd Circuit decertifies class claiming Nextel 'bribed' plaintiffs' lawyers
#Westlaw News
March 4, 2015 / 10:41 PM / 3 years ago

2nd Circuit decertifies class claiming Nextel 'bribed' plaintiffs' lawyers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court Wednesday said a group of Nextel Communications Inc employees were improperly certified as a class in a suit against their former law firm and the company over an agreement to arbitrate discrimination claims.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court in 2013 erred in certifying the 587-member class because the plaintiffs’ claims against the Manhattan firm, Leeds Morelli & Brown, had to be scrutinized individually.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1BT7evl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
