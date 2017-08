Larger securities class-action settlements are more likely than smaller settlements to have at least one plaintiff "opt out" and go it alone, a study released on Thursday shows.

From 1996 to 2014, at least one party decided not to participate in 48 out of 1,458 U.S. settlements reviewed, or 3.3 percent, according to the study by Cornerstone Research and the law firm Latham & Watkins.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dymkOD