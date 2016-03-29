FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIG aids rebound in U.S. securities class action settlements
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 29, 2016 / 9:41 PM / a year ago

AIG aids rebound in U.S. securities class action settlements

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

The size of U.S. securities class-action settlements rebounded last year, nearly tripling from the 16-year low set in 2014 after three consecutive year-over-year increases in new cases, a new study shows.

Eighty settlements worth $3.03 billion won court approval in 2015, compared with 63 settlements worth $1.07 billion in 2014, according to a study released on Tuesday by Cornerstone Research, a litigation consultant that monitors class actions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SuThZq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.