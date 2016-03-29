AIG aids rebound in U.S. securities class action settlements

The size of U.S. securities class-action settlements rebounded last year, nearly tripling from the 16-year low set in 2014 after three consecutive year-over-year increases in new cases, a new study shows.

Eighty settlements worth $3.03 billion won court approval in 2015, compared with 63 settlements worth $1.07 billion in 2014, according to a study released on Tuesday by Cornerstone Research, a litigation consultant that monitors class actions.

