Trump University judge denies bid to postpone trial

One of the Trump University fraud class actions will go to trial as scheduled in November, the judge overseeing the case said on Thursday, denying a bid by the lawyer for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to postpone the trial.

San Diego U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel said in court papers that Daniel Petrocelli of O'Melveny & Myers waited too long to ask for a new trial date, noting the lawyer had multiple opportunities to do so prior to filing his Aug. 26 request.

