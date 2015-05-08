Bright Food says in talks to buy Classic Fine, no decision on bid

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, May 8 (Reuters) - Bright Food Group Co Ltd is in talks to buy Singapore’s Classic Fine Foods, but has not made a decision on whether to bid for the business, a spokesman for China’s state-owned company told Reuters on Friday.

Bright Food’s Australian unit Manassen Foods is in negotiations, Bright Food’s spokesman Pan Jianjun said.

Reuters reported on Thursday that German retailer Metro AG had placed a preliminary bid for Classic Fine Foods, which is valued at between $300 million-$400 million and is owned by private equity firm EQT. (Reporting by David Lin, Kazunori Takada; and Denny Thomas; Editing by Sunil Nair)