FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bright Food says in talks to buy Classic Fine, no decision on bid
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Bright Food says in talks to buy Classic Fine, no decision on bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, May 8 (Reuters) - Bright Food Group Co Ltd is in talks to buy Singapore’s Classic Fine Foods, but has not made a decision on whether to bid for the business, a spokesman for China’s state-owned company told Reuters on Friday.

Bright Food’s Australian unit Manassen Foods is in negotiations, Bright Food’s spokesman Pan Jianjun said.

Reuters reported on Thursday that German retailer Metro AG had placed a preliminary bid for Classic Fine Foods, which is valued at between $300 million-$400 million and is owned by private equity firm EQT. (Reporting by David Lin, Kazunori Takada; and Denny Thomas; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.