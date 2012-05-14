UPDATE 1-Claude Resources posts loss on higher costs

May 14 (Reuters) - Gold miner Claude Resources Inc posted a first-quarter loss as operating costs increased.

The company had a net loss of about C$500,000 in the quarter compared with a net profit of C$1.8 million, or 1 Canadian cent per share, a year earlier.

Claude’s gold revenue, from the its Seabee Gold operation in Saskatchewan, rose 21 percent to C$16.1 million, or C$1,681 per ounce.

The strong gold price was offset by increased mine operating costs and resulted in lower operating margins, Claude said in a statement.

Cash cost rose 34 percent to C$1,236 per ounce, lowering the net cash margin per ounce to C$445 per ounce in the quarter from C$484 a year earlier.