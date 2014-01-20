FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian conductor Claudio Abbado dies aged 80
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

Italian conductor Claudio Abbado dies aged 80

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Italian conductor Claudio Abbado, a former director of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, has died aged 80 after a long illness, Milan opera house Teatro alla Scala said on Monday.

Called the world’s greatest conductor by the Financial Times, Abbado was ceremonially named an Italian Senator for Life by President Giorgio Napolitano last August.

Abbado was diagnosed with cancer in 2000, but three years later went on to form the Lucerne orchestra, individually selecting most of the members himself.

He succumbed to another bout of illness in May 2010, forcing La Scala to cancel concerts at which he had been due to conduct.

Alexander Pereira, who will take over as manager of La Scala in 2015, told an Austrian newspaper in June last year that Abbado was among his two ideal candidates for the post of music director at La Scala. (Reporting by Sara Rossi and Isla Binnie; Editng by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.