CD&R in talks to merge Balfour and Rentokil facilities arms -FT

June 3 (Reuters) - New York-based private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice is considering buying and merging the office maintenance units of Balfour Beatty’s and Rentokil Initial‘s, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Rentokil and CD&R are already holding talks on the plan, the financial daily reported, citing four people familiar with the matter.

The people told the FT that Rentokil’s unit could be worth as much as 400 million pounds ($611.88 million) while Balfour Beatty’s WorkPlace facilities management business could go for about 200 million pounds.

Facilities management company Rentokil said in March that it would consider selling its low-margin UK-focused facilities management arm if someone made an offer, allowing it to build up its international businesses.

That same month, Balfour Beatty - which recently warned that its 2013 profit would be significantly below its expectations - said it had not concluded the review of the WorkPlace business, which maintains parts of London’s Olympic Park.

But the company did say that someone else may be better placed to invest in the business.

CD&R was not immediately available for comment. Balfour Beatty and Rentokil Initial declined to comment.