FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clayton Williams profit falls on lower oil and gas prices
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 12:47 PM / in 5 years

Clayton Williams profit falls on lower oil and gas prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Oil and Gas company Clayton Williams Energy Inc’s quarterly profit fell 23 percent on lower oil and natural gas prices.

The company, which mainly operates in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico, said average realized oil prices were $88.06 per barrel in the second quarter, lower than $100.07 per barrel a year earlier.

Average realized gas prices slid to $3.25 per thousand cubic feet (mcf), from $5.56 per mcf.

Second-quarter net income fell to $32.8 million, or $2.70 cents per share from $42.66 million, or $3.51 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the Texas-based fell 5.4 percent to $104.6 million.

Shares of the company with a market value of $538.11 million, closed at $44.24 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.