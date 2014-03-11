FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clean Diesel shares jump on new catalyst contract with Honda
#Hot Stocks
March 11, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

Clean Diesel shares jump on new catalyst contract with Honda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Clean Diesel Technologies Inc, a maker of emission control systems for cars, said it had started production of catalysts for Honda Motor Co’s 2015 Acura TLX model, sending its shares up as much as 146 percent in early trading.

Clean Diesel said shipments of the catalysts featuring its mixed-phase technology are expected to begin in the first half of 2014.

Catalysts reduce emissions from gasoline, diesel and natural gas combustion engines.

The company already provides catalysts for the North American versions of Honda’s four-and six-cylinder Accord, Acura TSX and RLX, and its hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

Clean Diesel’s shares were trading at $6.88 on the Nasdaq, up from Monday’s close of $2.83. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
