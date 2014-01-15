TABLE -Global clean energy investment fell in 2013 -data

* Clean energy investment falls for second year * Investment down 12 pct from 2012 to $254 bln LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Global investment in clean energy fell for a second consecutive year in 2013 due to a sharp drop in solar technology costs and to changes in European and U.S. subsidy policy that dented investor confidence, research showed. Investment in renewables, including wind and solar power, and energy efficiency technology fell 12 percent to $254 billion last year, coming after a 9 percent fall in 2012 and far short of a record $318 billion in 2009, Bloomberg New Energy Finance said. "A second successive year of decline in investment will come as unwelcome news to the clean energy sector, but the top-line figures don't tell the whole story," Michael Liebreich, founder and chairman of the advisory board for Bloomberg New Energy Finance, said in a statement. "Investment in Europe crashed in large part because of the falling cost of solar installations, whose volume worldwide actually grew by around 20 percent to a new record," he added. Clean energy investment in Europe slumped as Germany, Italy and France either cut subsidy payments for new projects or created uncertainty about future support. "Outside Europe, the picture was mixed, with some countries increasing and others reducing investment, and Japan the clear leader in terms of growth," Liebreich said. In Japan, clean energy investment surged due to a boom in small-scale solar installations as it tried to fill a gap left by closing nuclear plants. Clean energy investment in 2013 vs 2012 2013 total Change from 2012 Europe $57.8 bln - 41% Japan $35.4 bln + 55% China $61.3 bln - 3.8% United States $48.4 bln - 8.4% (reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jane Baird)