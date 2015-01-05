FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clean&Carbon Energy to consolidate its shares
January 5, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Clean&Carbon Energy to consolidate its shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Clean&Carbon Energy SA :

* Said on Friday that its shareholders on extraordinary general meeting approved the company’s share consolidation

* The company decided to raise nominal value of its shares from 0.40 zlotys per share to 0.80 zlotys per share

* The company decided to consolidate its 954,128,000 series A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N and O shares to a total number of 47,706,400 shares at exchange ratio 20 shares to one

* After the completion of the share consolidation proceedings the value of the company’s share capital will remain unchanged at 381,651,200 zlotys ($106.19 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.5942 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

