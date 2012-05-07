FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Clean Energy posts narrower-than-expected loss
May 7, 2012 / 8:55 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Clean Energy posts narrower-than-expected loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 adj loss/shr $0.16 vs est $0.17 loss/shr

* Q1 rev up 13 pct to $73.6 mln

May 7 (Reuters) - Natural gas provider Clean Energy Fuels Corp posted a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss on higher sales volume.

Gallons of gas delivered rose 23 percent to 43.7 million gallons.

The Seal Beach, California-based company posted a net loss of $31.9 million, or 37 cents per share, compared with a loss of $9.8 million, or 14 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 16 cents per share.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $73.6 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to post a loss of 17 cents per share, on revenue of $81.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which have lost about 28 percent of their value over the last 2 months, closed at $17.94 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

