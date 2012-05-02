FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Clean Harbors beats Street on booming shale demand
May 2, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Clean Harbors beats Street on booming shale demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Waste management company Clean Harbors Inc’s quarterly profit beat analysts’ estimates for the eighth time in a row, buoyed by demand from oil and gas shales in the United States and Canada.

The company’s first-quarter net income rose to $32 million, or 60 cents per share, from $22.7 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue grew 32 percent to $572 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of 57 cents per share on revenue of $552.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Clean Harbors -- whose exploration segment offers land and air surveying, geospatial data imaging and directional boring services -- said its oil & gas field services segment doubled in size year-over-year.

The Norwell, Massachusetts-based company’s shares, which have gained about 38 percent of their value in the last year, closed at $68.04 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

