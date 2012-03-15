Belgian VC to target energy efficiency in new fund

* Aims to launch new cleantech fund by early 2013

* Target size of fund 100-150 mln euros

* Energy efficiency could make up 30 pct of fund

By Jeff Coelho

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Capricorn Venture Partners is planning to launch a new 100-150 million euros ($130-$195 million) fund by early next year, with a greater focus on energy efficiency than its existing fund, an investment manager of the Belgian venture capital firm said.

One of the drivers is a political push by European Union lawmakers to toughen an EU energy efficiency directive, Steven Levecke of Capricorn Venture Partners told Reuters on the sidelines of a Cleantech fund manager seminar in London.

The existing Capricorn Cleantech Fund, which has 112 million euros under management, invests up to 15 million euros in renewable energy and other clean technology companies in their early to mid-stage growth cycles.

While Capricorn will continue to invest in European renewable energy firms, such as those involved in solar power or converting waste to energy, it will put energy efficiency higher on the agenda, Levecke said.

“In the coming years energy efficiency will become the new buzz word,” he said, adding the sector for energy savings could account for up to 30 percent of investment from the new fund.

The European Union has a goal to reduce energy consumption by 20 percent by 2020. But the 27-nation bloc is expected to make it only half-way to meeting the target, unless it implements changes covered by a new draft law.

On Feb. 28, members of the European Parliament backed a set of energy saving proposals, clearing the way for a possible deal by the end of June on a law that could boost jobs and household incomes and cut fuel import bills.

Levecke said the new fund will target clean technology companies located mainly in Europe, although it could make investments in the United States and Asia.

Investment in clean energy globally hit a record $260 billion in 2011, up 5 percent from the previous year as the amount going into solar grew by more than a third, Bloomberg New Energy Finance said in January.

Last year was bleak for some, however. Many solar stocks retreated by more than 60 percent as the prices for panels that convert sunlight into electricity fell sharply, erasing profit margins for manufacturers.

Asked what Capricorn will name the new cleantech fund, Levecke replied: “It could be Capricorn Cleantech II or it might be that the name goes more in the direction of energy efficiency.” ($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Editing by James Jukwey)