Dec 12 (Reuters) - Cleantech Invest Oyj :

* Makes an additional investment of 0.5 million euros ($620,000) to its portfolio company Swap.com

* Ownership of Cleantech Invest increases to 6.1 pct

* Investment is a part of a 3 million euros investment round Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8067 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)