BRIEF-Cleantech Invest takes part in Watty's funding round
January 23, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cleantech Invest takes part in Watty's funding round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Cleantech Invest Oyj :

* Cleantech Invest forays into next generation energy management and invests in Swedish company Watty

* Says investment is part of a bigger funding round where Watty has secured 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.21 million) to take their solution to market

* Says after investment round, Cleantech Invest’s holding in Watty is just under 1 pct

* Watty is a Swedish energy data start-up that aims at making it simple for families to reduce their energy bills Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2540 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

