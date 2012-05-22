FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cleantech Solutions receives $1.7 mln order; shares jump
May 22, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cleantech Solutions receives $1.7 mln order; shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Cleantech Solutions International Inc , which makes metal components for the clean energy industry, said it received a $1.7 million order to supply motor shaft forgings, sending its shares up as much as 61 percent.

Cleantech will supply the units to Nanjing Turbine & Electric Machinery Changfeng Alternative Energy Co Ltd.

The deal will generate the $1.7 million revenue by the end of 2012, the company said in a statement.

Cleantech shares, which have fallen 88 percent in the last year, were up 55 percent at $3.76 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. The stock, which touched $3.92 earlier, was the top percentage gainer on the exchange.

