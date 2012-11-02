FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clear Channel Outdoor posts surprise profit, revenue misses estimates
November 2, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

Clear Channel Outdoor posts surprise profit, revenue misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc posted a surprise quarterly profit, but revenue missed analysts’ estimates as the outdoor advertising firm’s international business slipped 6 percent.

Net profit jumped to $17.3 million, or 5 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $3.2 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

The company, which sells advertising space on billboards, public transport and spots, reported a 2 percent decline in quarterly revenue at $731 million.

Analysts expected a loss of 4 cents per share, on revenue of $737.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

