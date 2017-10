Aug 1 (Reuters) - Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc reported a quarterly loss as a strong dollar hurt revenue from overseas operations.

The world’s second-largest outdoor advertising company reported a net loss of $8.1 million, or 4 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared to a net profit of $26.7 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $761.3 million.