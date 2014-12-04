U.S. swaps regulator wants tighter clearing house rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Regulators should consider tighter rules for clearing houses given their crucial role as guardians against market routs after the 2007-2009 credit crisis, a senior U.S. swaps regulator said on Thursday.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission should take a first step towards subjecting clearing houses to more standardized regular checks of their financial health, known as stress tests, CFTC Commissioner Mark Wetjen said.

“The CFTC should begin a public dialogue to consider these issues, and should do so through a concept release seeking comment or through one of its advisory committees,” he said in a speech.

A concept release is a document the industry can comment on, and often a first step towards rule-making.

Wetjen said he would call a meeting of the agency’s Global Markets Advisory Committee, a group to consult with the industry that he chairs, to discuss the issue “this winter.”

Clearing became mandatory for much of the $690 trillion global derivatives markets after the 2007-09 crisis, shifting risk from Wall Street banks to clearing houses, which are market operators that stand between buyers and sellers.

But industry heavyweights such as JP Morgan Chase and Blackrock have been pointing out the catastrophic impact should a clearing house collapse, demanding tighter oversight and greater capital buffers.

And Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell last month also called for tighter oversight.

The remarks by Wetjen are significant because the CFTC directly regulates two big clearing houses, run by the CME Group Inc, the world’s largest futures exchange, and the Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

The CFTC also should consider a rule requiring clearing houses to put more of their own capital at risk if a market party defaults, Wetjen said. Currently, they can rely solely on collateral put up by market parties, though in practice, they already have some “skin in the game.”

Wetjen, a Democrat, is one of currently four commissioners at the CFTC, and any of the rules he mentioned would need to be approved by a majority of its members.