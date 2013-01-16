FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UBS to pay ClearOne $45 mln to settle auction-rate securities dispute
January 16, 2013 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-UBS to pay ClearOne $45 mln to settle auction-rate securities dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say ClearOne and UBS entered into a settlement and that an arbitration panel did not rule in favor on ClearOne in the dispute)

Jan 16 (Reuters) - ClearOne Inc, a maker of audio and video conferencing products, said UBS Financial Services Inc agreed to pay it $45 million after the two parties settled an auction-rate securities dispute.

However, ClearOne said an arbitration panel denied a similar claim against Morgan Stanley that sought $100 million in damages.

Auction-rate securities were sold as highly-liquid short-term instruments similar to money-market funds but with slightly higher returns.

Thousands of investors were left with securities that could not be sold when the $330 billion auction-rate market failed in 2008 after large investment banks that ran these auctions faced liquidity crunch.

Shares of ClearOne closed at $4.43 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore)

