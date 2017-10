May 3 (Reuters) - Clearwire: * Four Clearwire Corp shareholders with 127.4 million shares say they

joined forces to push for a better offer for Clearwire-SEC filing * Four Clearwire Corp shareholders say they agreed may 1 to go

together to talk to Sprint Nextel Corp DISH Network Corp

others about proposed deal * Four Clearwire Corp shareholders say unanimously believe sprint’s

offer is too low