FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Crest takes Clearwire stake, eyes board changes
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 8:55 PM / in 5 years

Crest takes Clearwire stake, eyes board changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - Crest Financial Ltd said on Friday it has taken a 5.9 percent stake in wireless service provider Clearwire Corp, and hoped to discuss additions to the company’s board.

The stake would make Crest, a Houston, Texas-based entity, one of the biggest minority shareholders in Clearwire, according to Reuters data. Crest reported the stake in a filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In the filing, Crest said it believes that Clearwire, which is majority owned by Sprint Nextel, is undervalued at current levels. Clearwire shares closed down 5 cents or 4 percent at $1.55 on Nasdaq.

Crest said it wants to have discussions with Clearwire about its strategy and would also discuss the possibility of Crest nominating directors to the Clearwire board. But it said that no agreements had been made with the company so far.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.