Clearwire to favor Dish bid over Sprint, postpone vote -sources
June 12, 2013 / 9:36 PM / 4 years ago

Clearwire to favor Dish bid over Sprint, postpone vote -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - Clearwire Corp’s board plans to recommend Dish Network’s tender offer for its shares instead of majority owner Sprint Nextel Corp’s earlier agreement to buy out the wireless service provider’s minority shareholders, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

It plans to postpone its June 13 special shareholder meeting until later in the month in light of the new recommendation, according to the sources who asked not to be named because of a lack of authorization to speak publicly.

