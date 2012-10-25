FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clearwire cuts capital spending target, narrows loss outlook
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

Clearwire cuts capital spending target, narrows loss outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Clearwire Corp said on Thursday that it cut its capital spending target for 2012 as it is slowing down its network upgrade for high-speed wireless services to conserve money.

The wireless service provider, whose biggest shareholder is Sprint Nextel, cut its target for 2012 capital spending to a range for $125 million to $175 million from its previous budget of $350 to $400 million.

It also narrowed its forecast for an adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in a range of $150 million to a loss of $200 million, compared with its previous target for a loss of $175 million to a loss of $225 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.