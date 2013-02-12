FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clearwire posts narrower loss even as revenue falls
February 12, 2013

Clearwire posts narrower loss even as revenue falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Clearwire Corp, the wireless service provider that both Sprint Nextel and Dish Network want to buy, reported a narrower quarterly loss even as revenue declined.

Clearwire, which is already majority owned by Sprint, posted a net loss of $187.15 million or 29 cents per share compared with a loss of $236.85 million or 81 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue fell to $311.2 million from $361.87 million and missed analyst expectations for $313.62 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

