Clearwire says 2012 revenue, loss outlook improves
July 26, 2012 / 8:21 PM / in 5 years

Clearwire says 2012 revenue, loss outlook improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Clearwire Corp said on Thursday that it may report a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss and higher-than-expected revenue for 2012.

The company, whose biggest shareholder is Sprint Nextel , said it now expects a 2012 adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $175 million to $225 million compared with its previous forecast for a loss in a range of $250 million to $350 million.

It also raised its revenue target range for the year to $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion from its previous expectation for $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion.

