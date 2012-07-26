Clearwire says 2012 revenue, loss outlook improves

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Clearwire Corp said on Thursday that it may report a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss and higher-than-expected revenue for 2012.

The company, whose biggest shareholder is Sprint Nextel , said it now expects a 2012 adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $175 million to $225 million compared with its previous forecast for a loss in a range of $250 million to $350 million.

It also raised its revenue target range for the year to $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion from its previous expectation for $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion.