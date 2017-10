NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - Clearwire Corp, the wireless service provider which is majority owned by Sprint Nextel, posted a narrower operating loss even as its quarterly revenue declined.

Clearwire’s loss narrowed to $303.69 million from $421.89 million. Revenue fell to $318 million from $322 million. Clearwire agreed to be bought by Sprint for $2.97 per share.