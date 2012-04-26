FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Clearwire loss narrows, revenue rises
April 26, 2012 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Clearwire loss narrows, revenue rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - Clearwire Corp said its first-quarter revenue increased faster than Wall Street expected and its loss narrowed as it added 586,000 new customers.

The company, which is majority owned by Sprint Nextel, said its quarterly net loss narrowed to $181.8 million, or 44 cents per diluted share, from a loss of $226.96 million, or 89 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose to $322.6 million from $236.8 million and compared with Wall Street expectations for $314.56 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

