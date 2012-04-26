CORRECTED-Clearwire loss narrows, revenue rises

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - Clearwire Corp said its first-quarter revenue increased faster than Wall Street expected and its loss narrowed as it added 586,000 new customers.

The company, which is majority owned by Sprint Nextel, said its quarterly net loss narrowed to $181.8 million, or 44 cents per diluted share, from a loss of $226.96 million, or 89 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose to $322.6 million from $236.8 million and compared with Wall Street expectations for $314.56 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.