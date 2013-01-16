FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mount Kellett urges Clearwire to push for better deal price
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 7:06 PM / 5 years ago

Mount Kellett urges Clearwire to push for better deal price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Clearwire Corp shareholder Mount Kellett complained that Sprint Nextel Corp’s offer to buy out the company was “grossly inadequate” and said Clearwire’s special committee had breached its fiduciary duties in accepting the offer.

Mount Kellett, a holder of roughly 7.3 percent of Clearwire shares, said in an open letter to Clearwire on Wednesday that Sprint’s Dec. 17 bid to buy Clearwire for $2.2 billion or $2.97 per share would likely be voted down.

It urged Clearwire’s special committee to negotiate for improvements in an offer Dish Network Corp announced on Jan. 9 to buy Clearwire for $2.3 billion, or $3.30 per share, and said the Dish offer “provided further evidence” that the committee had failed in its duty to shareholders.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.