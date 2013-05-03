FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Clearwire shareholders club together to push for better deal
#Market News
May 3, 2013 / 3:10 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Clearwire shareholders club together to push for better deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to reflect that Sprint is a majority shareholder)

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Four minority shareholders with 127.4 million of Clearwire Corp’s public shares said they agreed to work together to seek a better deal for the wireless service provider, which agreed to be sold to majority shareholder Sprint Nextel Corp.

Mount Kellett, Highside Capital Management, Glenview Capital Management and Chesapeake Partners Management Co agreed on May 1 to band together to talk with Sprint, Dish Network Corp and other interested parties, according to a filing made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

After Clearwire agreed to be sold to Sprint for $2.97 per share in December, satellite TV provider Dish announced a $3.30 per share offer for the company in January and then made a bid for all of Sprint itself in April. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

