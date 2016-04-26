FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italmobiliare in talks to buy Italian private equity firm Clessidra
April 26, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

Italmobiliare in talks to buy Italian private equity firm Clessidra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 26 (Reuters) - Italmobiliare, the holding company of Italian family Pesenti, has entered exclusive talks to buy Clessidra, it said on Tuesday, in a move that would leave in Italian hands one of the most active private equity firms in the country.

Clessidra has investments in businesses including Italian fashion house Cavalli and financial services provider ICBPI.

Clessidra entered a period of uncertainty after the sudden death of Chief Executive and founder Claudio Sposito in January. A group of Clessidra managers had offered to buy the company but failed to reach a deal with Sposito’s family, which owned the majority of the company.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Susan Thomas

