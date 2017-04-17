FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Facebook says it will review handling of violent videos
April 17, 2017 / 9:44 PM / 4 months ago

Facebook says it will review handling of violent videos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc launched a review on Monday of how it handles violent videos and other objectionable material, saying it needed to do better after a video of a killing in Cleveland remained on its service for more than two hours on Sunday.

"We prioritize reports with serious safety implications for our community, and are working on making that review process go even faster," Justin Osofsky, Facebook's vice president for global operations and media partnerships, said in a blog post.

Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chris Reese

