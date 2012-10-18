UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Clicks says FY earnings up 9 pct

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - South African retailer Clicks Group reported a near 10 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday, as relatively low inflation in Africa’s top economy helped support consumer spending.

Clicks, which runs South Africa’s biggest drug store chain, said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 273.4 cents in the year to end-August, compared with 250 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS, the main primary profit measure in South Africa, strips out certain off-time items.

Revenue increased 9.5 percent to 16.2 billion rand ($1.88 billion) and the company declared a final dividend of 107.9 cents, up from 88 cents last year.

The company said it plans to spend 356 million rand in 2013 on new stores and upgrades to existing stores.

Clicks bought back more than 500 million rand ($58.07 million)of its own shares in the past two years, helping it ease pressure on profitability due to increasing competition and as consumers grapple with high fuel costs.

Shares of the company were flat after the results. ($1 = 8.7284 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)