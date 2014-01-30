FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clicks says group turnover rose 11.6 pct in 21 weeks to Jan 19
January 30, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Clicks says group turnover rose 11.6 pct in 21 weeks to Jan 19

Reuters Staff

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Clicks Group Ltd : * Says group turnover up 11.6 pct for 21 weeks to Jan. 19, 2014 * Says Clicks sales up 8.4 pct for 21 weeks to Jan. 19, 2014 * Says UPD turnover up 19.5 pct for 21 weeks to Jan. 19, 2014 * Says selling price inflation averaged 3.5 pct for the period * Says comparable sales for Click chain grew 5.7 pct, with selling price inflation of 3.6 pct * Group - total retail sales increased by 7.5 pct and by 5.3 pct on a comparable store basis, with inflation of 3.8 pct * Says UPD continued to benefit from its growing distribution business * CEO - seen continued shift of consumers deferring purchases until after Christmas to benefit from sales in early January

