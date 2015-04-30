FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Francisco Partners to buy ClickSoftware for $438 mln in cash
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Francisco Partners to buy ClickSoftware for $438 mln in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, April 30 (Reuters) - ClickSoftware Technologies said on Thursday it signed a deal to be bought by private funds managed by Francisco Partners Management for $438 million in cash.

Francisco will buy all of ClickSoftware’s outstanding shares for $12.65 each, a premium of 45 percent over the average closing price of the company’s Nasdaq shares the past 90 days, it said.

The board of U.S.-Israeli ClickSoftware, a provider of automated mobile workforce management products for the service industry, has already approved the transaction and recommends that its shareholders do so as well, the company said.

ClickSoftware expects the deal to be completed in July. Upon completion, it will become a private company. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.