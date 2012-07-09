FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-ClickSoftware sees 2nd-qtr results below estimates
July 9, 2012 / 12:41 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-ClickSoftware sees 2nd-qtr results below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Sees Q2 adj EPS $0.03 vs est $0.09

* Sees Q2 rev $22.5 mln vs est $24.85 mln

July 9 (Reuters) - Israel’s ClickSoftware Technologies , which makes workforce management software, forecast quarterly results that fell well below market expectations.

The company forecast second-quarter adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of $22.5 million.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 9 cents per share on revenue of $24.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The forecast revenue is up 9 percent from a year earlier. ClickSoftware shares closed at $8.35 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
