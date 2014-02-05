FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clientele expects H1 HEPS to be 19 pct to 24 pct higher
February 5, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Clientele expects H1 HEPS to be 19 pct to 24 pct higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Clientele Ltd : * EPS and the diluted EPS of the group for the period are expected to be between 19 pct and 24 pct higher * Says increase in HEPS and EPS positively impacted by the once-off release of a discretionary margin * HEPS expected to be between 19 pct and 24 pct higher than the 45.23 cents per share for 6 months ended December 31,2013 * HEPS and EPS negatively impacted by the strong value of new business * Value of new business for the period is expected to be between 125 pct and 130 pct higher than the comparative period

