Oct 17 (Reuters) - Iron ore miner Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said it expects to take a $6 billion impairment charge on some coal and iron ore assets in the third quarter.

The company, due to report quarterly results on Oct. 27, said the non-cash charge would not impact its cash flows from operations or any future operations. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)