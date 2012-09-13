UPDATE 1-Cliffs CFO is named head of global mining operations

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Cliffs Natural Resources Inc, the largest North American producer of iron ore pellets used in steelmaking, said Chief Financial Officer Laurie Brlas will take over as president of the company’s global mining operations.

Brlas will be succeeded as CFO by Terrance Paradie, who was previously senior vice president and assistant general manager for Cliffs’ Michigan operations, the company said on Tuesday. Paradie is also a former corporate controller and chief accounting officer at the company.

As president of global mining operations, Brlas succeeds Duncan Price, who is retiring effective Oct 1, Cliffs said.

In her new post, Brlas will “build on her strength of disciplined large-scale project management and allow for prudent capital allocation and cost management,” said the company, which mines iron ore and coal in North America and iron ore in Australia.

She will be accountable for all mining operations as well as emerging operating assets, including development projects in iron ore and ferrochrome, Cliffs said.

Cliffs stock was up 1 percent at $41.02 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.