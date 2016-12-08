Judge tosses bondholders' lawsuit over Cliffs' debt exchange

A federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed a lawsuit accusing mining company Cliffs Natural Resources of excluding individual bondholders from a private debt exchange, ruling the plaintiffs did not show they were harmed by the company's conduct.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Sweet discounted claims that the individual bondholders' debt would be worth less if Cliffs ever files for bankruptcy. The company's insolvency "is a theoretical situation that may never come to pass," he said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hnAsKf