8 months ago
Judge tosses bondholders' lawsuit over Cliffs' debt exchange
December 8, 2016 / 11:43 AM / 8 months ago

Judge tosses bondholders' lawsuit over Cliffs' debt exchange

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed a lawsuit accusing mining company Cliffs Natural Resources of excluding individual bondholders from a private debt exchange, ruling the plaintiffs did not show they were harmed by the company's conduct.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Sweet discounted claims that the individual bondholders' debt would be worth less if Cliffs ever files for bankruptcy. The company's insolvency "is a theoretical situation that may never come to pass," he said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hnAsKf

