FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cliffs to advance Ontario chromite project
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

Cliffs to advance Ontario chromite project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 9 (Reuters) - Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said on Wednesday its board approved plans to conduct a feasibility study for its proposed chromite project, located in the Ring of Fire area of Northern Ontario.

The company, which earlier completed a pre-feasibility study for the project, also said it decided to build a ferrochrome processing facility in Sudbury, the closest city to the Ring of Fire region.

Cleveland-based Cliffs said it will make a final decision on the project once it receive environmental approvals and after it negotiates agreements with aboriginal communities in the area.

It also plans to work with the government to address the lack of infrastructure in the Ring of Fire and complete commercial and technical feasibility studies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.