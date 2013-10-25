FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cliffs Natural names next chief executive
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2013 / 1:03 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cliffs Natural names next chief executive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Cliffs Natural Resources Inc, one of North America’s biggest iron ore producers, on Friday said it has chosen former Barrick Gold Corp executive Gary Halverson as its next chief executive.

The miner said Halverson will become president and chief operating officer effective Nov. 18, reporting to the company’s executive chairman. All Cliffs executives will report to Halverson, but he will not become CEO right away.

“This will provide Mr. Halverson the opportunity to build a deep understanding of the business at an operating level before assuming the CEO leadership position,” the company said in a statement.

Non-executive chairman James Kirsch, who will be executive chairman effective Nov. 18, has been helping with the transition, the company said.

“Over the coming months, his focus will be to refine the company’s long-term strategy and continue to provide continuity during the leadership transition,” it said.

Cliffs said in July that Chief Executive Joseph Carrabba would retire by the end of the year, and on Friday it said he will step down effective Nov. 15.

Cleveland-based Cliffs, which also produces coal, reported a rise in third-quarter earnings on Thursday as cost cuts paid off and iron ore prices jumped.

But like others in its industry, Cliffs has had a tough year. Weak iron ore prices have weighed on earnings, and operational issues have plagued its Bloom Lake Mine in Quebec.

In January the company announced a $1 billion goodwill writedown related to its acquisition of Consolidated Thompson Iron Mines, which included Bloom Lake, and soon after it slashed its dividend by 76 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.